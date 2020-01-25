$3.99 Billion in Sales Expected for Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) will report sales of $3.99 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sunoco’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.91 billion and the highest is $4.12 billion. Sunoco posted sales of $3.88 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunoco will report full year sales of $16.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.40 billion to $16.62 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $17.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.16 billion to $18.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sunoco.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 31.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS.

SUN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Sunoco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Sunoco in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Sunoco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sunoco from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.71.

Shares of SUN opened at $32.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.21. Sunoco has a 52 week low of $28.64 and a 52 week high of $34.09.

In other Sunoco news, insider Machell Simon purchased 6,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.45 per share, with a total value of $84,802.25. Also, insider Arnold Dodderer sold 5,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total transaction of $172,243.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,095.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUN. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sunoco in the second quarter worth about $481,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Sunoco in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Sunoco during the second quarter worth about $370,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sunoco during the second quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its stake in Sunoco by 44.2% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. 28.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

