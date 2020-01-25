$306.79 Million in Sales Expected for Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) to announce sales of $306.79 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Oxford Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $307.17 million and the lowest is $306.40 million. Oxford Industries reported sales of $298.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Oxford Industries will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Oxford Industries.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The textile maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $241.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.34 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OXM shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Monday, December 9th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.00.

Oxford Industries stock opened at $72.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.45. Oxford Industries has a 52-week low of $63.73 and a 52-week high of $85.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.26%.

In related news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $383,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,891,095.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in Oxford Industries by 345.7% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 162,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,638,000 after buying an additional 125,894 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Oxford Industries by 309.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 70,535 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after buying an additional 53,298 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,668,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Oxford Industries by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 37,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women's products under the Southern Tide brand.

