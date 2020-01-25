31,574 Shares in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Bought by First American Bank

First American Bank acquired a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 31,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,488,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 611,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,862,000 after purchasing an additional 22,885 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,439,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,639,000 after buying an additional 442,494 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP raised its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 5,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 17,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director J Landis Martin purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $130.62 per share, for a total transaction of $130,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 131,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,191,812.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CCI opened at $149.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a fifty-two week low of $112.30 and a fifty-two week high of $150.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.31. The company has a market capitalization of $62.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.25.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.82.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

