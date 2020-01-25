32,205 Shares in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Acquired by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 32,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,489,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. Cadinha & Co. LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 176,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 233,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,526,000 after purchasing an additional 10,310 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 41,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Nicole Giles sold 863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total value of $109,367.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,106.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total transaction of $883,061.10. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 36,559 shares in the company, valued at $5,012,238.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,172 shares of company stock worth $16,158,032. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:JPM opened at $133.15 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $98.09 and a one year high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $428.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.07.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

JPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Edward Jones reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

