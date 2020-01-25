$329.92 Million in Sales Expected for PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) will report $329.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for PDC Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $339.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $319.70 million. PDC Energy posted sales of $794.81 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 58.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that PDC Energy will report full-year sales of $1.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PDC Energy.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy producer reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.69). PDC Energy had a negative return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $365.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PDCE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on PDC Energy from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Tudor Pickering raised PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub lowered PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. PDC Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

In other PDC Energy news, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 3,850 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $95,595.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,892.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,250 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

NASDAQ PDCE opened at $21.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PDC Energy has a 52-week low of $19.57 and a 52-week high of $47.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.16.

PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

