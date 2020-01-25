329,620 Shares in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IEZ) Bought by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IEZ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 329,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,701,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 7.67% of iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF during the third quarter valued at $100,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Barnett Associates LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF by 40.9% during the third quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 52,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 15,335 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IEZ opened at $17.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.71 and its 200 day moving average is $18.67. iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.19 and a fifty-two week high of $27.14.

iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil Equipment & Services Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Equipment & Services Index (the Index).

