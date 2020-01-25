$335.35 Million in Sales Expected for Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) to post $335.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Extra Space Storage’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $336.60 million and the lowest is $333.50 million. Extra Space Storage reported sales of $307.35 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will report full-year sales of $1.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Extra Space Storage.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.41). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.38% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $290.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EXR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Extra Space Storage from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Extra Space Storage from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.81.

In other news, COO Samrat Sondhi sold 10,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.33, for a total transaction of $1,088,755.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,172,428.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO James Overturf sold 440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.25, for a total value of $46,310.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 63,449 shares in the company, valued at $6,678,007.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,357 shares of company stock worth $1,534,442 over the last ninety days. 3.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the third quarter valued at $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 68.5% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 90.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the third quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 10.5% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EXR opened at $110.93 on Friday. Extra Space Storage has a 12-month low of $91.00 and a 12-month high of $124.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.09%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

