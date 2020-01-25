$379.25 Million in Sales Expected for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) will post sales of $379.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $368.30 million and the highest is $388.40 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $497.53 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $1.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 23.17% and a negative net margin of 19.61%. The business had revenue of $378.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Svb Leerink cut shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.20.

Shares of NYSE AMRX opened at $4.73 on Friday. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.27 and a 52-week high of $14.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.61.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 110.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 26,285 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 87.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 705,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,060,000 after buying an additional 33,072 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 501,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 15,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,200,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,609,000 after acquiring an additional 14,961 shares in the last quarter. 35.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

