$38.80 Billion in Sales Expected for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) to post sales of $38.80 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chevron’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $38.59 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $39.02 billion. Chevron posted sales of $42.35 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chevron will report full-year sales of $149.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $148.75 billion to $150.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $150.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $148.40 billion to $151.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Chevron.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). Chevron had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $36.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on CVX. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.87.

NYSE:CVX opened at $111.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.12. Chevron has a 52 week low of $110.42 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The firm has a market cap of $213.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.15.

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $933,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,300 shares of company stock worth $10,904,079. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 32,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 249,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,047,000 after acquiring an additional 6,120 shares in the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 91,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 8,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 4,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 66,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,992,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

