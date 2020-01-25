$39.48 Billion in Sales Expected for Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) This Quarter

Analysts expect Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) to post sales of $39.48 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cardinal Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $39.39 billion and the highest is $39.54 billion. Cardinal Health reported sales of $37.74 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardinal Health will report full year sales of $152.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $152.01 billion to $153.42 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $159.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $158.15 billion to $160.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cardinal Health.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $37.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.75 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a positive return on equity of 32.25%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on CAH. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAH. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the third quarter worth $28,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the third quarter worth $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 358.1% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 98.4% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. 88.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAH stock opened at $53.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of -3.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.32. Cardinal Health has a one year low of $41.03 and a one year high of $56.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $0.481 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

