3DCoin (3DC) Price Hits $0.0071

3DCoin (CURRENCY:3DC) traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. In the last seven days, 3DCoin has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. 3DCoin has a total market cap of $494,914.00 and approximately $28.00 worth of 3DCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 3DCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0071 or 0.00000085 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B and Crex24.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get 3DCoin alerts:

Auxilium (AUX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000022 BTC.

XDNA (XDNA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000335 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000057 BTC.

SwiftCash (SWIFT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpectrumNetwork (SPEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

3DCoin Profile

3DCoin (CRYPTO:3DC) is a coin. 3DCoin’s total supply is 76,057,622 coins and its circulating supply is 69,767,928 coins. 3DCoin’s official Twitter account is @

. The Reddit community for 3DCoin is /r/3dcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 3DCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@Districts_io. The official website for 3DCoin is www.3dcoin.io.

Buying and Selling 3DCoin

3DCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 3DCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 3DCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 3DCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 3DCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 3DCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.