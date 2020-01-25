3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lowered its position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 238,711 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 21,146 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in 3M were worth $42,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 73.5% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 236 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MMM. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 23rd. UBS Group lowered 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on 3M from $165.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.08.

MMM traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $178.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,641,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,196,616. 3M Co has a 52-week low of $150.58 and a 52-week high of $219.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $176.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.76. The company has a market capitalization of $102.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.30.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. 3M had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that 3M Co will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total transaction of $278,956.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric D. Hammes sold 1,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.25, for a total value of $233,669.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,216 shares of company stock worth $2,233,940 in the last ninety days. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

