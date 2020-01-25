$4.11 Billion in Sales Expected for Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) to post sales of $4.11 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Core-Mark’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.06 billion and the highest is $4.15 billion. Core-Mark reported sales of $4.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Core-Mark will report full year sales of $16.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.58 billion to $16.67 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $17.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.76 billion to $17.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Core-Mark.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 0.32%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CORE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Core-Mark to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered Core-Mark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Core-Mark from $42.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.25.

Shares of CORE opened at $24.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Core-Mark has a 12-month low of $24.64 and a 12-month high of $40.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.32.

In other news, CFO Christopher M. Miller sold 3,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total transaction of $90,091.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,756.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Core-Mark during the second quarter worth about $91,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 18.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Core-Mark during the third quarter worth about $112,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 198.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 206.9% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 3,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Core-Mark

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including fast food, candies, snacks, and groceries, as well as beverages and fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

