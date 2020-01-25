$4.37 Billion in Sales Expected for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) to report $4.37 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Ross Stores’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.41 billion and the lowest is $4.35 billion. Ross Stores reported sales of $4.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ross Stores will report full-year sales of $15.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.98 billion to $16.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $16.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.87 billion to $17.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ross Stores.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 49.88% and a net margin of 10.47%. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target (up previously from $131.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Ross Stores to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ross Stores has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.05.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $115.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.49. The firm has a market cap of $42.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.81. Ross Stores has a 52-week low of $88.31 and a 52-week high of $122.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 23.94%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $549,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 401.5% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $341,000. Cadinha & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 13,012 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,397,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

