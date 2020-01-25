$4.67 Billion in Sales Expected for L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) to post $4.67 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for L Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.82 billion and the lowest is $4.63 billion. L Brands posted sales of $4.85 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that L Brands will report full year sales of $12.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.84 billion to $13.03 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $12.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.48 billion to $13.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for L Brands.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 72.15% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LB shares. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on L Brands from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on L Brands from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on L Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised L Brands to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of L Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. L Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.58.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of L Brands during the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L Brands during the fourth quarter worth $12,030,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 59,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 13,165 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 357.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 54,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 42,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L Brands during the fourth quarter worth $2,570,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LB opened at $20.74 on Friday. L Brands has a 1-year low of $15.80 and a 1-year high of $29.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.58.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

