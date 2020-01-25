$427.32 Million in Sales Expected for US Xpress Enterprises Inc (NYSE:USX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that US Xpress Enterprises Inc (NYSE:USX) will report $427.32 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for US Xpress Enterprises’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $423.30 million to $431.34 million. US Xpress Enterprises posted sales of $469.22 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Xpress Enterprises will report full year sales of $1.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow US Xpress Enterprises.

US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). US Xpress Enterprises had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The company had revenue of $428.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Xpress Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of US Xpress Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of US Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of USX opened at $5.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.78. US Xpress Enterprises has a 1-year low of $3.37 and a 1-year high of $9.87. The stock has a market cap of $265.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54.

In related news, insider Robert D. Pischke purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.61 per share, for a total transaction of $69,150.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $115,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward Hall Braman purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.40 per share, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,202 shares in the company, valued at $150,488.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 34,494 shares of company stock valued at $158,823 over the last ninety days. 34.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,135,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,837,000 after purchasing an additional 215,471 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,676,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,615,000 after purchasing an additional 183,811 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Xpress Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $380,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Xpress Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 48,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

US Xpress Enterprises Company Profile

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

