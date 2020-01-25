44,540 Shares in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Acquired by Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 44,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,169,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $645,994,000 after buying an additional 14,629 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 909.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,190,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,024,000 after buying an additional 1,072,664 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 941,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,188,000 after buying an additional 69,932 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 529,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,867,000 after buying an additional 25,107 shares during the period. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 408,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,483,000 after buying an additional 62,769 shares during the period. 86.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.25.

In other news, Director Alan J. Weber sold 2,786 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total transaction of $331,784.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,901,621.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 20,000 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $2,435,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,075,042.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,444 shares of company stock valued at $8,761,551. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

BR stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $131.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,663. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.77 and a 52-week high of $136.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.79.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $949.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.61 million. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 46.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.35%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.