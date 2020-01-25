4,911 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Purchased by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $9,074,000. Amazon.com makes up about 1.1% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,934,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,257,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 18,213 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,655,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,740 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,998,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,749.91, for a total transaction of $531,972.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at $4,066,790.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,745.57, for a total value of $6,065,855.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,455,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,196 shares of company stock worth $17,869,618. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $1,861.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $934.37 billion, a PE ratio of 82.45, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,833.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,815.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,566.76 and a twelve month high of $2,035.80.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $69.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.75 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $2,300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com to $2,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,177.07.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

