4NEW (KWATT) Trading 0.7% Lower Over Last Week

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. One 4NEW token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Exrates, LATOKEN, Cobinhood and IDEX. 4NEW has a total market capitalization of $8,358.00 and $1,679.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, 4NEW has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get 4NEW alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $259.71 or 0.03113675 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012001 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00202635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000675 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00029350 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00123939 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

4NEW Profile

4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 tokens. 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 4NEW’s official website is 4new.io.

4NEW Token Trading

4NEW can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, LATOKEN, Hotbit, Exrates, BitForex and Cobinhood. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 4NEW should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 4NEW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 4NEW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 4NEW and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.