$523.90 Million in Sales Expected for Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) will post $523.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Compass Minerals International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $516.70 million and the highest is $529.43 million. Compass Minerals International reported sales of $486.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will report full year sales of $1.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Compass Minerals International.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $341.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.89 million. Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMP shares. CL King started coverage on Compass Minerals International in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Compass Minerals International to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Compass Minerals International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Compass Minerals International in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Compass Minerals International by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Compass Minerals International in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in Compass Minerals International in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Compass Minerals International in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. 92.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Compass Minerals International stock opened at $58.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.64. Compass Minerals International has a 12 month low of $47.31 and a 12 month high of $61.60.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

