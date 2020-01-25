$6.40 Billion in Sales Expected for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) will report sales of $6.40 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Dollar Tree’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.39 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.44 billion. Dollar Tree reported sales of $6.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Dollar Tree will report full-year sales of $23.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $23.69 billion to $23.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $24.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.60 billion to $24.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Dollar Tree.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.05). Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 6.82% and a positive return on equity of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

DLTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $102.00 to $98.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America downgraded Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.62.

In related news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $89.49 per share, with a total value of $89,490.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,114 shares in the company, valued at $1,978,981.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ocean Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 2.5% during the third quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 5.4% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 18.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DLTR stock opened at $87.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.45. Dollar Tree has a 1 year low of $87.34 and a 1 year high of $119.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.88.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dollar Tree (DLTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.