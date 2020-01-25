$605.24 Million in Sales Expected for Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) will report sales of $605.24 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twenty One analysts have provided estimates for Cimarex Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $661.65 million and the lowest is $534.43 million. Cimarex Energy reported sales of $624.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cimarex Energy will report full year sales of $2.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $3.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cimarex Energy.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Cimarex Energy had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 21.13%. The company had revenue of $582.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XEC. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Cimarex Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.76.

Shares of XEC opened at $47.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.27. Cimarex Energy has a twelve month low of $37.19 and a twelve month high of $77.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is 10.81%.

In related news, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 9,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total transaction of $433,765.28. Also, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,067 shares of company stock worth $690,865 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 234.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 814.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 1,610.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 178.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 971 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 14,575.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the period. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

