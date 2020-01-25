63,541 Shares in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Acquired by 10 15 Associates Inc.

10 15 Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 63,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,206,000. General Dynamics makes up approximately 2.1% of 10 15 Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at approximately $312,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in General Dynamics by 17.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,605,000 after acquiring an additional 6,320 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 8.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 69,035 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,615,000 after acquiring an additional 5,538 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in General Dynamics by 8.0% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,908 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Surevest Inc. grew its position in General Dynamics by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 11,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516 shares in the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 50,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $9,124,447.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,801,348.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GD. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.99.

General Dynamics stock opened at $185.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $180.27 and a 200-day moving average of $182.56. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $160.21 and a 52 week high of $193.76.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.73%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

