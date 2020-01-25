$687.10 Million in Sales Expected for Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) will post $687.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kontoor Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $687.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $687.20 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will report full-year sales of $2.56 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.60 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kontoor Brands.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $638.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KTB shares. Edward Jones upgraded Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Macquarie started coverage on Kontoor Brands in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Kontoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays started coverage on Kontoor Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.39.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands during the second quarter worth about $10,557,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the second quarter valued at about $5,539,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the second quarter valued at about $189,676,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the second quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the second quarter valued at about $137,562,000.

Shares of KTB opened at $41.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.13. Kontoor Brands has a 12-month low of $25.78 and a 12-month high of $43.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.80, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.47.

