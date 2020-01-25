$7.06 Billion in Sales Expected for WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) will report $7.06 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for WellCare Health Plans’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.14 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.98 billion. WellCare Health Plans posted sales of $6.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WellCare Health Plans will report full year sales of $27.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $27.43 billion to $28.05 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $31.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.51 billion to $32.91 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover WellCare Health Plans.

WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.93 by $1.57. WellCare Health Plans had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WCG. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of WellCare Health Plans from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $342.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of WellCare Health Plans from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of WellCare Health Plans from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.00.

Shares of NYSE:WCG opened at $349.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $329.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $294.58. WellCare Health Plans has a 12-month low of $228.56 and a 12-month high of $350.17. The firm has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in WellCare Health Plans by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides government-sponsored managed care services. The company operates in three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDPs). The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports programs for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

