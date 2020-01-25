$7.68 Billion in Sales Expected for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) will announce $7.68 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Philip Morris International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.44 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.83 billion. Philip Morris International posted sales of $7.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International will report full-year sales of $29.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $29.53 billion to $29.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $31.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.57 billion to $31.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Philip Morris International.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PM. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Citigroup lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 902.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 19,905 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 119,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,395,000 after purchasing an additional 6,857 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,341,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,354,000 after purchasing an additional 40,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 21,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $86.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.73. The firm has a market cap of $138.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.00. Philip Morris International has a 12-month low of $69.27 and a 12-month high of $92.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 91.76%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Philip Morris International (PM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.