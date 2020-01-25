7,427 Shares in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Bought by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.5% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 14,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 2.3% in the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 20,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 10.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB opened at $143.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.43. The stock has a market cap of $49.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.04. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12-month low of $107.44 and a 12-month high of $149.23.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 12,755.36%. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is currently 59.80%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.69.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

