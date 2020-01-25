$743.00 Million in Sales Expected for Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) to report sales of $743.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Century Communities’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $762.30 million and the lowest is $723.70 million. Century Communities posted sales of $651.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Century Communities will report full year sales of $2.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Century Communities.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87. Century Communities had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $573.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CCS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Century Communities from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Century Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.88.

Shares of NYSE:CCS opened at $31.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Century Communities has a 12 month low of $21.01 and a 12 month high of $34.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.65. The company has a market cap of $976.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Century Communities by 82.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,671,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,664 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Century Communities by 5,668.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 733,028 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,484,000 after purchasing an additional 720,321 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Century Communities by 32.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,684,946 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,785,000 after purchasing an additional 409,852 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Century Communities by 299.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 278,744 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,410,000 after acquiring an additional 208,906 shares during the period. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,702,000. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Communities, Inc engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

