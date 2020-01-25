$774.81 Million in Sales Expected for Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) will post $774.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $769.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $795.10 million. Tempur Sealy International reported sales of $676.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will report full-year sales of $3.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.41 billion to $3.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tempur Sealy International.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $821.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.24 million. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 70.52%. Tempur Sealy International’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $105.00 target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group set a $92.00 target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James set a $105.00 target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.17.

TPX opened at $87.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.64. Tempur Sealy International has a fifty-two week low of $50.34 and a fifty-two week high of $92.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04.

In other news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 361 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total value of $30,587.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,747 shares in the company, valued at $2,351,003.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Montgomery sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total transaction of $3,607,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 248,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,425,653.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,651,059 shares of company stock valued at $399,384,766. 3.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,449,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,742,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 26.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 945,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,998,000 after acquiring an additional 194,878 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 315.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,855,000 after acquiring an additional 133,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1,581.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,760,000 after acquiring an additional 126,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

