8,397 Shares in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Acquired by First American Bank

First American Bank purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,397 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GD. Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its position in General Dynamics by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 10.5% during the third quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 642 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.5% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.5% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 14,648 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.8% during the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 9,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

GD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.99.

In related news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 50,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $9,124,447.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,443 shares in the company, valued at $30,801,348.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $185.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $160.21 and a 12 month high of $193.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.56. The stock has a market cap of $53.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.14.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 35.73%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

