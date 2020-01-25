89,735 Shares in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Purchased by Columbus Circle Investors

Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 89,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,922,000. Columbus Circle Investors owned approximately 0.17% of Zebra Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 118.3% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 37,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,811,000 after purchasing an additional 20,209 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 111.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 8,052 shares in the last quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 6.0% in the third quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 49,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Stephen Edgar Williams sold 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.65, for a total value of $198,903.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,533.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bill Burns sold 7,228 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $1,720,264.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,514,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,960 shares of company stock valued at $15,344,318 over the last 90 days. 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZBRA shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Imperial Capital lifted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.13.

ZBRA stock opened at $252.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $253.85 and a 200-day moving average of $222.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Zebra Technologies has a 12 month low of $166.15 and a 12 month high of $260.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 1.65.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.15. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 42.17%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

