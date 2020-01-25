$9.42 Million in Sales Expected for ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) will post sales of $9.42 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for ChemoCentryx’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.58 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.00 million. ChemoCentryx posted sales of $9.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will report full-year sales of $35.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $34.08 million to $36.66 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $36.16 million, with estimates ranging from $30.00 million to $40.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover ChemoCentryx.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 143.30% and a negative return on equity of 88.76%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CCXI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $14.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $17.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $16.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.14.

NASDAQ:CCXI opened at $40.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.04. ChemoCentryx has a twelve month low of $6.16 and a twelve month high of $44.21.

In other ChemoCentryx news, Treasurer Markus J. Cappel sold 1,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $55,396.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 77,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,410,264. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas J. Schall sold 279,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total transaction of $8,807,687.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,508,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,128,062.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,348,030 shares of company stock worth $45,321,857 in the last quarter. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 131.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 26,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 57,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares during the last quarter. 60.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops new medications for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. The company targets the chemokine and chemoattractant systems to discover, develop, and commercialize orally-administered therapies. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis.

