$902.88 Million in Sales Expected for MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) to post $902.88 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for MEDNAX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $889.48 million and the highest estimate coming in at $914.99 million. MEDNAX posted sales of $932.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that MEDNAX will report full year sales of $3.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.50 billion to $3.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.52 billion to $3.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MEDNAX.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 40.86% and a positive return on equity of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $888.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of MEDNAX from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Mizuho set a $25.00 target price on shares of MEDNAX and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Shares of NYSE MD opened at $27.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.32. MEDNAX has a 52-week low of $19.93 and a 52-week high of $38.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

In related news, Director Md Pascal J. Goldschmidt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $114,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,821 shares in the company, valued at $247,584.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in MEDNAX by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MEDNAX by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in MEDNAX by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in MEDNAX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in MEDNAX in the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

