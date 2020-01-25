93,267 Shares in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Purchased by First American Bank

First American Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 93,267 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 135.5% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $43,000. 74.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $13.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $15.63.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 47.24%.

HBAN has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.98.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 14,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $200,002.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 474,498 shares in the company, valued at $6,752,106.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 17,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $261,095.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 684,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,309,458.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,108 shares of company stock valued at $1,352,544 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

