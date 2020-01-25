99,133 Shares in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) Purchased by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 99,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,583,000. Truist Financial makes up approximately 1.1% of Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Hudock Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter worth $40,000. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.85.

In other Truist Financial news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 8,580 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $471,042.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,059 shares in the company, valued at $662,039.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kelly S. King sold 201,806 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total value of $10,941,921.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 225,327 shares of company stock worth $12,227,882 over the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.48. 5,520,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,740,203. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.45. Truist Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $44.51 and a fifty-two week high of $56.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.18.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

