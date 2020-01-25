AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AIR. Benchmark initiated coverage on AAR in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut AAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of AAR in a report on Friday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks raised AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut AAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

In other news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.65, for a total transaction of $798,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,380,792.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Storch sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $1,170,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 521,991 shares in the company, valued at $24,439,618.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,163 shares of company stock worth $2,935,560 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in AAR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $566,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in AAR by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,952 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in AAR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,295,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in AAR by 128.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 14,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in AAR by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 146,591 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,041,000 after acquiring an additional 15,503 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AIR traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,733. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 442.34 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.96 and a 200-day moving average of $43.29. AAR has a 12 month low of $29.84 and a 12 month high of $52.78.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. AAR had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AAR will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. AAR’s payout ratio is currently 12.71%.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

