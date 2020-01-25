AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) is Welch Group LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Welch Group LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 361,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,786 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises approximately 3.1% of Welch Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $31,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,295,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,148,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100,309 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in AbbVie by 81.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,176,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,510 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in AbbVie by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,783,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,208,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,048 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in AbbVie by 1,023.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,441,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis grew its holdings in AbbVie by 182.4% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 1,767,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,797 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.54. 13,213,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,045,892. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.10 billion, a PE ratio of 38.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.97. AbbVie Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.66 and a fifty-two week high of $91.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.49.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 155.96% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.93%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous — dividend of $1.07. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.67%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ABBV. UBS Group upped their target price on AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.33.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

