AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 888,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,618 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of AbbVie worth $78,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 106.1% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 2,400.0% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.54. The company had a trading volume of 13,213,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,045,892. The stock has a market cap of $126.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.49. AbbVie Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.66 and a fifty-two week high of $91.99.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 155.96%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous — dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.93%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 59.67%.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

