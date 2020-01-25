ABcann Global (TSE:VIV) Earns Speculative Buy Rating from Clarus Securities

ABcann Global (TSE:VIV)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Clarus Securities in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

ABcann Global (TSE:VIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$6.29 million for the quarter.

