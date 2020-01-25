Absolute (ABS) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2,001.00

Absolute (CURRENCY:ABS) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. During the last week, Absolute has traded 19.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Absolute coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Graviex. Absolute has a market cap of $21,579.00 and $2,001.00 worth of Absolute was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.41 or 0.01190772 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00052861 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00034742 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00207553 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00006457 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00073974 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001904 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Absolute Profile

ABS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Lyra2RE

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2018. Absolute’s total supply is 13,454,448 coins and its circulating supply is 12,921,832 coins. The official message board for Absolute is forum.absolutecoin.net. The official website for Absolute is www.absolutecoin.net. The Reddit community for Absolute is /r/absolutecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Absolute’s official Twitter account is @Absolute_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Absolute Coin Trading

Absolute can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Absolute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Absolute should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Absolute using one of the exchanges listed above.

