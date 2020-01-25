Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $776.86 Million

Brokerages expect Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) to report $776.86 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $780.70 million and the lowest is $773.20 million. Acadia Healthcare reported sales of $743.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will report full year sales of $3.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.09 billion to $3.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Acadia Healthcare.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $777.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.39 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

ACHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Acadia Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 target price on Acadia Healthcare and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Acadia Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.40.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACHC. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $266,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $278,000.

NASDAQ ACHC opened at $32.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Acadia Healthcare has a twelve month low of $25.53 and a twelve month high of $35.40. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.95 and its 200 day moving average is $31.07.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

