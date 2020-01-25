Achain Price Down 5.3% This Week (ACT)

Achain (CURRENCY:ACT) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. In the last week, Achain has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. One Achain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0059 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges including Bitinka, CoinEgg, OOOBTC and Coinnest. Achain has a total market capitalization of $5.60 million and approximately $292,052.00 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $260.04 or 0.03114701 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011998 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00202677 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00029488 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00123991 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Achain Coin Profile

Achain’s launch date was June 25th, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 955,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com. Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Achain

Achain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitinka, Koinex, OOOBTC, Bitbns, Sistemkoin, Kucoin, Coinnest, CoinEgg, HitBTC, Cobinhood, Huobi, Indodax and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

