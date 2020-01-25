Actinium (ACM) Price Down 23.4% Over Last 7 Days

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Actinium has a market cap of $445,531.00 and approximately $4,483.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Actinium has traded 23.4% lower against the US dollar. One Actinium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0254 or 0.00000304 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00056492 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001370 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000049 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000030 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Actinium Coin Profile

Actinium (CRYPTO:ACM) is a coin. Actinium’s total supply is 17,555,700 coins. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto. The official website for Actinium is actinium.org.

Actinium Coin Trading

Actinium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Actinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

