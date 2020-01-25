Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Holdings Lifted by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,650,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,367,000 after purchasing an additional 303,089 shares during the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 55,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 96,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 356,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,877,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Collister Johnson sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total transaction of $199,234.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 280,983 shares in the company, valued at $14,731,938.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ATVI stock traded down $0.73 on Friday, hitting $59.40. 7,657,808 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,918,539. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.85 and a 1-year high of $61.90. The stock has a market cap of $46.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.94 and a 200-day moving average of $53.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 23.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus reaffirmed a “focus list” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.46.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

