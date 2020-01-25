Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Columbus Circle Investors

Columbus Circle Investors cut its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,185 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors’ holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $20,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.5% during the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 4.6% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 34.3% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, NBW Capital LLC lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 0.5% in the third quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 55,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $59.40 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $39.85 and a one year high of $61.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.94 and a 200-day moving average of $53.61. The company has a market capitalization of $46.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.43.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.09. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 23.66%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Collister Johnson sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total transaction of $199,234.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 280,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,731,938.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ATVI shares. Argus restated a “focus list” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Benchmark upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (up from $56.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Macquarie set a $58.00 target price on Activision Blizzard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.46.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

