Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Price Hits $0.0014 on Major Exchanges

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One Acute Angle Cloud token can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX, CoinTiger, LBank and BiteBTC. Acute Angle Cloud has a market capitalization of $342,750.00 and approximately $532,203.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 48% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8,336.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $160.49 or 0.01925638 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $310.83 or 0.03729349 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.48 or 0.00641627 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.24 or 0.00734719 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00100122 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010883 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00030255 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.60 or 0.00595144 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 18th, 2018. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here. Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com.

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, BiteBTC, OKEx, CoinTiger and HADAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

