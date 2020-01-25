Acute Angle Cloud Price Hits $0.0012 on Top Exchanges (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. One Acute Angle Cloud token can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges including HADAX, BiteBTC, OKEx and LBank. Acute Angle Cloud has a market cap of $308,021.00 and approximately $960,323.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded down 40.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,331.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.65 or 0.01916822 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.55 or 0.03716531 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.26 or 0.00639507 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.26 or 0.00735555 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00100872 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010957 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00029651 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.43 or 0.00581480 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Profile

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 18th, 2018. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com.

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, CoinTiger, OKEx, HADAX and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

