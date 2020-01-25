AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $13.33 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given AdaptHealth an industry rank of 111 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AHCO. Svb Leerink began coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Swann began coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AHCO traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.90. The stock had a trading volume of 33,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,115. AdaptHealth has a one year low of $7.82 and a one year high of $13.21. The firm has a market cap of $403.13 million, a P/E ratio of 99.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.15.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth, LLC distributes home medical equipment. The Company offers mobility products, respiratory therapy, non- invasive ventilation, nutrition supplies, ocean home health products, sleep therapy supplies, bed lifts, seat lift chairs, and bath aids. AdaptHealth, LLC was founded in 2012 and is based in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania.

