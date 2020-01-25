AdHive Price Tops $0.0007 on Exchanges (ADH)

AdHive (CURRENCY:ADH) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 25th. AdHive has a market capitalization of $97,304.00 and approximately $93.00 worth of AdHive was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AdHive token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Liquid and HitBTC. Over the last week, AdHive has traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000046 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AdHive Token Profile

AdHive (CRYPTO:ADH) is a token. It was first traded on April 10th, 2018. AdHive’s total supply is 392,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,376,614 tokens. The official website for AdHive is adhive.tv. The official message board for AdHive is medium.com/@AdHiveTV. The Reddit community for AdHive is /r/AdhiveTv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AdHive’s official Twitter account is @AdhiveTv and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling AdHive

AdHive can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdHive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdHive should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AdHive using one of the exchanges listed above.

