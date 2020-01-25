Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) is Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s 3rd Largest Position

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA decreased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,942 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 4,234 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises about 4.7% of Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s holdings in Adobe were worth $12,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 101,540 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,489,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 29,319 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,670,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 967 shares of the software company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 736,515 shares of the software company’s stock worth $242,910,000 after buying an additional 4,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 5,435 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, December 13th. Cleveland Research started coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $283.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, December 16th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price objective (up previously from $370.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.28.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.54, for a total transaction of $901,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 45,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,682,985.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total transaction of $302,667.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,625.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,312 shares of company stock valued at $12,297,624. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADBE stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $351.37. 1,630,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,768,244. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.56, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $331.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $299.09. Adobe Inc has a 12-month low of $237.27 and a 12-month high of $354.28.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 31.47%. Adobe’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

